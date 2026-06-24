Bondi Beach shooting hero pleads not guilty to alleged assault on father

People gather beside flowers and wreaths at a memorial for the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney. (Source: AP Photo)

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man hailed as a hero for tackling one of the gunmen who killed 15 people in a terror attack at Bondi Beach in December last year, Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges of allegedly assaulting his father at a court hearing in Sydney, BBC reported.

He appeared in front of the Bankstown Local Court to respond to charges of assault, along with stalking and intimidation, following an incident in March.

The Bondi Beach attack, on 14 December, 2025, was one of the deadliest mass shootings in Australia’s recent memory, with police declaring it a terrorist assault that targeted the Jewish community.