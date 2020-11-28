Bombing at ice cream shop in Somali capital kills at least 7

Al-Shabab troops have been consistently carrying out attacks in Somalia. (File,Representational)

A local official says a suicide bombing at an ice cream shop in Somalia’s capital has killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The attack occurred just hours after acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the U.S. ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing’s toll to reporters. The government said at least eight people were wounded in the “heinous” attack.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.