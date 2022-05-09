scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Bomb-sniffing dog named Patron received state honors from Zelenskyy

Patron, whose name means “ammo” in Ukrainian, helps sniff out Russian mines and explosives in the northeastern city of Chernihiv and acts as a mascot of the country’s State Emergency Service.

By: New York Times |
May 9, 2022 1:38:18 pm
Dog Patron called Bullet at an award ceremony for his owner, a sapper, in Kyiv. (AP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has routinely ended his nightly wartime addresses by announcing state awards for Ukraine’s soldiers. On Sunday, he honored a fighter who is perhaps the country’s smallest — a little dog named Patron.

Patron, whose name means “ammo” in Ukrainian, helps sniff out Russian mines and explosives in the northeastern city of Chernihiv and acts as a mascot of the country’s State Emergency Service.

The dog has found more than 200 explosive devices and was taught pyrotechnic work by his owner, Mykhailo Iliev, a presidential adviser, Zelenskyy said, adding that Patron also works in mine security education.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Patron’s rise to fame may be another facet of Ukrainian efforts to control the war’s narrative with viral messaging. On the Ukrainian SES’s Facebook page, where they have been sharing updates on Patron’s work, a video of him putting on his vest and clambering into a serviceman’s lap has been seen hundreds of thousands of times.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Exclusive: Worried India rating may turn junk, govt pushed ‘narrative man...Premium
Exclusive: Worried India rating may turn junk, govt pushed ‘narrative man...
More Premium Stories >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy award service dog “Patron” during a news conference, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. (Reuters)

A clip of the same footage was shared to Twitter an hour later by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications — a government agency established to counter Russian disinformation that aims to “develop proactive narratives” and “strengthen Ukraine’s image” — and racked up nearly 900,000 views.

Informing residents of the dangers of mines has been an ongoing effort for officials in Chernihiv and other regions after reports that retreating Russian forces left buried land mines and jury-rigged bombs across large parts of the country.

Patron helps children understand safety rules in areas with mine threats and is beloved by them, Zelenskyy said while presenting the award in Kyiv, the capital. The dog is so beloved, in fact, that he has inspired various forms of fan art in his honor.

Keeping morale high and rallying global support with dramatic wartime tales is a critical part of Ukraine’s strategy in the information war, experts have said.

Along with receiving a state award Sunday, Patron also met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who was on an unannounced visit to the country. The dog was “extremely pleased to meet a true friend of Ukraine,” the SES reported, “even though Mr. Trudeau did not find a piece of Patron’s favorite cheese.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement