scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9

Two people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A bomb exploded on a highway in Turkey as a van carrying police officers drove past on Friday, injuring nine of its passengers, government officials said.

Two people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The bomb was placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock, according to the Diyarbakir governor’s office.

Also Read |In a first, Turkish court arrests journalist under ‘disinformation’ law

Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution but were not in serious condition, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Kurdish militants have been behind similar attacks in the region in the past. Islamic and leftist extremists have also carried out bombings in the country.

Last month, a bomb blast in a bustling pedestrian street in Istanbul left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.

Turkey blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militant groups denied involvement.

Advertisement

The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then. The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:37:35 pm
Next Story

Money laundering case: Agency trying to reprobe same set of facts, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar tells Delhi HC

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close