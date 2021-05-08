Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people many of them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast near Syed AlShahda school in the Shiite majority neighborhood of DashteBarchi.

Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to cooperate and allow ambulances free access to the site.

Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded and that the casualty toll could rise.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack although the Islamic State group previously claimed attacks against minority Shiites in the same area.

The attack comes days after the remaining 2500 to 3500 American troops officially began leaving the country. They will be out by Sept 11 at the latest. The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan.

The top US military officer said Sunday that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some bad possible outcomes against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.