An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France’s Évreux airbase on Thursday following a bomb threat, the latest in a series of alerts targeting flights across Europe.

The aircraft landed safely at the military airbase in Normandy, according to reports. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s office said it was monitoring the situation.

The flight, identified as Aer Lingus flight EI402, changed course near Paris after declaring an in-flight emergency, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The aircraft circled over the Évreux area before heading to the airbase.

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Plane was carrying 151 passengers

The plane was carrying 151 passengers and six crew members, the Associated Press reported. French bomb disposal teams began examining the aircraft following its arrival.