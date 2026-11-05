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An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France’s Évreux airbase on Thursday following a bomb threat, the latest in a series of alerts targeting flights across Europe.
The aircraft landed safely at the military airbase in Normandy, according to reports. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s office said it was monitoring the situation.
The flight, identified as Aer Lingus flight EI402, changed course near Paris after declaring an in-flight emergency, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The aircraft circled over the Évreux area before heading to the airbase.
Plane was carrying 151 passengers
The plane was carrying 151 passengers and six crew members, the Associated Press reported. French bomb disposal teams began examining the aircraft following its arrival.
The incident comes amid a wave of bomb threats targeting transport across Europe. At least seven flights and a cruise ship received threats on Tuesday, causing disruption at airports and prompting security checks. No explosive devices were found, according to Reuters.
Several airlines were affected by the alerts, with aircraft searched or diverted as authorities responded to the threats. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.
French authorities have not released further details about the threat against the Aer Lingus flight.
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