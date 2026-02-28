Cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Bolivia’s capital, killing at least 15, official says

The plane, a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian air force. (Photo: X/@abcnews)

A cargo plane carrying money crashed moments after takeoff Friday near Bolivia’s capital, damaging about a dozen vehicles on a highway, scattering bills on the ground and leaving at least 15 people dead, an official said.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar did not clarify if the dead were in the plane or in the cars on the highway near the airport in La Paz. He said there were people injured.