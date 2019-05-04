Boeing 737 with 143 on board slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt

At least 21 people were injured after a Boeing 737 commercial jet Friday slid off the runway and into the St. John’s River near Jacksonville, Florida while attempting to land at the military base in a thunderstorm, Reuters reported. The aircraft, arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members, crashed into the river at the end of the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville about 9:40 p.m. local time.

All people on board were reported to be safe.

Lenny Curry, the Mayor of Jacksonville said that everyone on board the flight was “alive and accounted for” but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water. “The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

The flight was arriving from Cuba, the air station spokesman said. Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway. As per Reuters, a Boeing spokesperson said that the company was aware of the incident and was gathering information.

Several countries, including India, had grounded its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after a Nairobi-bound jet of the same make operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after it had become airborne in Addis Ababa, killing 157 people.

