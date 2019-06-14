Toggle Menu
Body of child believed to be from India found at US border

Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.

An aerial image released by the US Customs and Border Protection of the US-Mexico border near Lukeville, Arizona. (US Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border. They say the body was discovered Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles (27 kilometres) west of Lukeville.

The girl reportedly had been traveling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.

Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who said they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier.

A girl’s remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, and an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.

Border Patrol agents located footprints late Wednesday that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.

