Bodies of two women killed in US brought to Keralam; accused booked

The accused Baby was arrested on the same day of the attack and was booked for both murders. (Representational image/File)

The bodies of two women, who were allegedly killed in the US, arrived at Cochin International Airport on Monday, and the last rites will be performed later at their residences, officials told PTI.

Kerala-based US residents — Ann Mary Mathew, 35, and Anjana Hari, 35 were killed in separate attacks allegedly by their friend Anila Baby. The attacks happened within about 90 minutes of each other on August 28 in San Jose and Milpitas, two South Bay cities in the US state of California located less than 20 kilometres apart.

The accused Baby was arrested on the same day of the attack and was booked for both murders. Police at the airport told PTI that the bodies of Anjana, a native of Thrissur and Ann, a native of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, were handed over to her relatives by around 11 am.