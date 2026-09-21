Bodies of two women killed in US brought to Keralam; accused booked

Kerala-based US residents -- Ann Mary Mathew, 35, and Anjana Hari, 35 were killed in separate attacks allegedly by their friend Anila Baby.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readKochiSep 21, 2026 02:58 PM IST
us policeThe accused Baby was arrested on the same day of the attack and was booked for both murders. (Representational image/File)
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The bodies of two women, who were allegedly killed in the US, arrived at Cochin International Airport on Monday, and the last rites will be performed later at their residences, officials told PTI.

Kerala-based US residents — Ann Mary Mathew, 35, and Anjana Hari, 35 were killed in separate attacks allegedly by their friend Anila Baby. The attacks happened within about 90 minutes of each other on August 28 in San Jose and Milpitas, two South Bay cities in the US state of California located less than 20 kilometres apart.

The accused Baby was arrested on the same day of the attack and was booked for both murders. Police at the airport told PTI that the bodies of Anjana, a native of Thrissur and Ann, a native of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, were handed over to her relatives by around 11 am.

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The bodies were brought to Kochi via Dubai after being transported from San Francisco to Los Angeles and NORKA Roots arranged the transportation.

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Anjana’s funeral service is being held on Monday while Ann Mary’s last rites are expected to held on Tuesday at St Ignatius Church in Chingavanam, Kottayam, On Manorama report said.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, Ann Mary was found unconscious, unresponsive and was declared dead at the spot. Police alleged that Anila later ran over Anjana with an SUV and the motive behind the killings is being investigated, officials were quoted as saying in reports.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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