Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Bodies of 5 South Koreans and 4 Nepalese climbers retrieved from Mount Gurja

Bodies of 5 South Koreans and 4 Nepalese climbers retrieved from Mount Gurja

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-metre (23,590- foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.

By: AP | Kathmandu (nepal) | Updated: October 15, 2018 8:40:56 am
Bodies of 5 South Koreans, 4 Nepalese climbers retrieved from Mount Gurja Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu from the mountain after the weather cleared. (AP/PTI)

Rescuers on Sunday retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides who died in a storm that destroyed their base camp on Gurja Himal mountain.

Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu from the mountain after the weather cleared. The body of one of the Nepalese guides was flown to his village.

Grieving family members gathered at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Nepal’s capital where the bodies were taken for autopsies before being handed to their families.

The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and word of the destruction got out Saturday morning.

Helicopters were not able to land due to the continuing bad weather, but villagers reached the base camp Saturday evening and found the bodies.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-metre (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement