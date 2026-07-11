Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X. (Representational/File Photo)

A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. Search and rescue operations are on, and the Indian mission has set up control rooms in the area.

Exact details of the incident are being investigated by local authorities, the embassy said.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam,” the embassy said in a post on social media platform X. It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.