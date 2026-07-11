Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

Exact details of the incident are being investigated by local authorities, the embassy said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 03:36 PM IST
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X."In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X. (Representational/File Photo)
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A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. Search and rescue operations are on, and the Indian mission has set up control rooms in the area.

Exact details of the incident are being investigated by local authorities, the embassy said.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam,” the embassy said in a post on social media platform X. It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165 They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.

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