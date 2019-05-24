Boat capsizes on southwest China river, 10 dead

Toggle Menu
State broadcaster CCTV said Friday morning that eight still were missing The captain was among 11 people rescued after the capsizing in remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a river after a boat capsized near Banrao village in southwestern China’s Guizhou province, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Xinhua via AP)

A boat carrying passengers across a river has capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management says the vessel was a motor-powered iron boat that was “self-built,” rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer.

Transportation accidents on China’s rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

