BNP seeks total reset in ties with India as Tarique Rahman prepares to lead Bangladesh

Bangladesh is seeking to revitalise its relationship with India, now that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League no longer hold power.
Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, emphasised that the two nations should work together for “mutual benefit.”
Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory in the first national elections held on Thursday (Feb 12) since the August 2024 ouster of Hasina.
Kabir, in an interview with news agency PTI, emphasised that India must acknowledge the changed political reality in Bangladesh following the BNP’s resounding electoral mandate.
“The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League don’t exist in today’s Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP,” he said.
Kabir described Hasina, who fled to India after the 2024 uprising, as a “terrorist”, who he said was responsible for over 1,500 deaths.
He urged that the Indian government must not be seen “as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty.”
“Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit,” he added.
Kabir dismissed concerns of communal violence in Bangladesh, stating that “even during the five days without a government after the August uprising, an unprecedented situation, no one attacked minorities. That shows communal harmony here. The problem doesn’t exist in the way it’s sometimes projected.”
He further called for stronger regional cooperation on counter-terrorism.
“Isolation hinders progress. Elected governments must exchange information and work together to track extremists, terrorists, and build confidence,” Kabir said.
Bangladesh likely to invite PM Modi for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in
Bangladesh is in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s next Prime Minister, Rahman, on February 17, reported PTI.
Dhaka has already informed New Delhi about its plans for the ceremony, according to the reports.
The swearing-in is expected to take place in Dhaka, with leaders from across South Asia likely to be invited.
Officials indicated that invitations are being extended to several countries in the region, though there was no immediate confirmation on which leaders would attend.
There was no official word on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Dhaka for the ceremony.
