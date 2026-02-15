BNP seeks total reset in ties with India as Tarique Rahman prepares to lead Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victory of BNP’s Tarique Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo/ AP)

Bangladesh is seeking to revitalise its relationship with India, now that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League no longer hold power.

Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, emphasised that the two nations should work together for “mutual benefit.”

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory in the first national elections held on Thursday (Feb 12) since the August 2024 ouster of Hasina.

Kabir, in an interview with news agency PTI, emphasised that India must acknowledge the changed political reality in Bangladesh following the BNP’s resounding electoral mandate.

“The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League don’t exist in today’s Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP,” he said.