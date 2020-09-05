Blue whale spotted off Sydney coast for third time in over 100 years

(Representative photo) A blue whale surfaces to breathe in an undated picture from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). (Reuters photo)

A blue whale was spotted off the coast of Sydney, Australia last month, in what is believed to have been the third sighting of the endangered sea creature in these waters in over a century. According to officials from the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the whale may have measured more than 25 metres (82 feet) in length and weighed over 100 tonnes (100,000 kg), BBC reported.

According to Andrew Marshall, an NPWS ranger, the mammoth whale was sighted near the beach town of Maroubra, in New South Wales. “The blue whale is the largest animal on the planet yet despite its size it could have easily slipped by Sydney’s coast unnoticed,” he said in a press release, a BBC report stated.

Despite its large size, blue whales are mostly invisible even to experienced whale-watchers, Marshall claimed. “They are not often seen because they tend to live very far out to sea, their populations are widely dispersed and we have very limited data on its migration and critical habitat.”

A Sydney-based photographer named Sean K, was able to capture photographs of the majestic blue whale as it swam along the coast near Maroubra. “I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time,” the photographer wrote in a post shared on photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Yesterday watching a lot of humpbacks travel south in my usual spot at Maroubra, one of the great wonders of the magical ocean appeared in-front of me: a blue whale,” his caption further read.

NPSW’s Marshall claimed that the sighting was the “first verified record of this species” off the New South Wales coast, BBC reported. At present, the total population of the blue whale, which is believed to be one of the world’s rarest animals, stands between 10,000 to 25,000, according to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

