The ‘Space’ Missile that found Khamenei: How Israel’s secret Blue Sparrow breached a 5-minute deep Tehran bunker

Israel reportedly deployed a little-known ballistic missile capable of briefly travelling into space before striking its target during the attack that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the missile, known as the Blue Sparrow, is designed to follow a quasi-ballistic trajectory that exits Earth’s atmosphere before re-entering at high speed, making it difficult for air defence systems to intercept. Debris believed to be from the missile has reportedly been found in western Iraq along what analysts suspect was its flight path toward Tehran.

🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026

The Blue Sparrow missile, produced by Israel, has an estimated range of about 1,240 miles (roughly 2,000 kilometres). Measuring about 6.5 metres in length and weighing approximately 1.9 tonnes, the missile was originally developed as a target system for testing air-defence capabilities.

Over time, however, the system was adapted into an offensive air-to-surface munition capable of striking high-value targets at high speed.

The Blue Sparrow forms part of a broader missile family that also includes Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow variants. These systems were originally designed to simulate Scud-type ballistic missiles, similar to those fired at Israel by Iraq during the Gulf War.

Because the missile exits the atmosphere before descending toward its target, its trajectory shortens the warning time for defensive systems and complicates interception. According to defence analysts cited in the report by The Telegraph, this capability makes it particularly suited for precision strikes on heavily guarded or time-sensitive targets without exposing manned aircraft to risk.

Israel is believed to have used the Blue Sparrow in a limited capacity previously, possibly during strikes on Iran in April 2024, when similar debris was reportedly discovered after attacks.

Years of intelligence gathering

According to the report, the operation that killed Khamenei followed years of intelligence gathering by Israel’s elite signals intelligence unit, Unit 8200.

For more than two decades, the cyber-intelligence division allegedly tracked the movements of the supreme leader’s bodyguards and infiltrated surveillance systems around his compound in Tehran, including traffic cameras.

Sources cited by The Telegraph said the assault had been planned for months but the timeline was adjusted when intelligence indicated that Khamenei would attend an in-person meeting on Saturday morning.

Coordinated assault on Tehran

Iranian authorities had reportedly expected any Israeli attack to occur during the evening. Khamenei was said to spend many nights inside a deeply fortified bunker beneath his compound — so deep that it reportedly took five minutes to descend to it.

According to a report on Mirror, the IDF said: “On the Friday of the attack, the IDF deliberately gave the impression that the military was shutting down for the weekend. We released photos and information suggesting that IDF personnel and top leadership were going home for Shabbat dinner.” The report further said top generals then made sure they were seen leaving headquarters and returning to their families.

But that was a strategy.

Instead of actually being with their families, the top generals returned, many in disguise, according to the report on Mirror. Later, Israeli forces launched a morning operation. The F-15 fighter jets reportedly took off around 7.30 AM Iran time, reaching their launch positions roughly two hours later. Strikes began at 9.40 AM, with at least 30 precision strikes targeting the supreme leader’s compound.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces reportedly disrupted communications in the surrounding area, preventing aides from immediately calling for help. Videos circulating on social media later showed smoke rising from multiple locations across Tehran, including the compound.

By 6 PM, the strikes had inflicted heavy damage, with at least six buildings within the complex reported destroyed or severely damaged.

The following morning at 5 AM local time, Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s death.

US weapons used in the operation

The United States also deployed new weapons systems during the broader assault against Iranian targets.

The Pentagon released images indicating the first combat use of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a long-range surface-to-surface missile with a range of about 310 mile. US forces also launched Tomahawk cruise missiles — including a reportedly new variant — as well as HIMARS rockets.

According to Brad Cooper, head of United States Central Command, American forces had struck more than 2,000 targets inside Iran and destroyed 17 Iranian vessels during the early phase of the conflict.

Israel said it had dropped around 2,000 bombs within the first 30 hours of the war.