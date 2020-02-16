Follow Us:
Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

In an apparent rocket attack, several blasts hit a US coalition military base in the capital city of Iraq according to a US military official.

By: Reuters | Published: February 16, 2020 8:56:00 am
Washington blames Iran backed militias for rocket attacks in and around the US coalition base in Baghdad. (Representational image)

Several blasts hit a US-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a US military official said.

The official did not immediately say if the attack caused any casualties or significant damage.

Rocket attacks which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias have regularly hit near and occasionally on the US embassy which is next to the base.

