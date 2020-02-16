Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Washington blames Iran backed militias for rocket attacks in and around the US coalition base in Baghdad. (Representational image) Washington blames Iran backed militias for rocket attacks in and around the US coalition base in Baghdad. (Representational image)

Several blasts hit a US-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a US military official said.

The official did not immediately say if the attack caused any casualties or significant damage.

Rocket attacks which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias have regularly hit near and occasionally on the US embassy which is next to the base.

