Blasts heard in Kabul amid clashes between Afghan, Pakistani forces

Explosions echoed across parts of ⁠the ​city before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, the journalist said.

By: Reuters
2 min readKabulUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Taliban fighters stand atop a guard post near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khost province, Afghanistan, on February 27, 2026. (Reuters)Taliban fighters stand atop a guard post near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khost province, Afghanistan, on February 27, 2026. (Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Blasts and gunfire were heard in Kabul on Sunday, a Reuters journalist in the Afghan capital said, as fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a fourth day.

Explosions echoed across parts of ⁠the ​city before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, the journalist said.

It was not immediately clear what had been targeted or whether ​there ​were casualties.

Taliban administration spokesperson ⁠Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces ‌targeting Pakistani aircraft over the capital.

“Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned,” Mujahid said.

Also read | Taliban & terror: How Pakistan came to declare ‘open war’ on Afghanistan

Pakistan’s prime minister’s office, information ministry and military did ⁠not respond ⁠to requests for comment.

The violence follows air strikes inside Afghanistan ⁠this week ‌that Pakistan said targeted militant ​infrastructure. Afghanistan described the strikes ‌as a violation of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along their shared ‌border.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Af-Pak ‘open war’: Rawalpindi has created a situation it can no longer control

Both sides ​have ​reported heavy ​losses, issuing differing casualty figures that Reuters has not been ​able to independently verify.

The engagement is ⁠among the neighbours’ most violent in years and raises fear of a broader ‌conflict along ⁠their 2,600 km (1,615 mile)
frontier.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments