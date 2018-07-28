Blasts, gunshots reported in eastern Afghan city; no casualties yet

Setting off explosions in an ongoing attack, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).” (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) Setting off explosions in an ongoing attack, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).” (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Multiple explosions and gunshots were reported from the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in the area of a dormitory for trainee midwives, reported Reuters Saturday. No casualties have been reported yet.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesperson, told Reuters that at least some of the students, most of them from Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan, had been evacuated from the building. Smoke could be seen rising from the site as security forces and ambulances rushed to the scene, which was blocked off to traffic.

The attack is the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad in recent weeks, causing dozens of casualties. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet but some recent ones have been claimed by the Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

(More details awaited)

