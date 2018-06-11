At least 12 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul govt building attack

The explosion took place when employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan. The explosion took place when employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan.

At least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded after a blast took place outside a government ministry office in Kabul on Monday. The explosion took place when employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan.

“An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry,” Daud Naimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, told AFP. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

“Woman, children and employees of the ministry are among the victims,” Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, told Reuters. Afghan Taliban militants on Saturday announced a surprise three-day ceasefire over the Muslim Eid holiday at the end of this week, their first offer of its kind, days after the government declared an unconditional ceasefire of its own against the Taliban.

