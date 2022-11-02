scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Blast in Kabul hits bus carrying Taliban administration employees, injures seven

"Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured," said Khalid Zadran, Kabul's police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

A blast hit a bus carrying Taliban administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, injuring seven people.

“Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul’s police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Several attacks have taken place in urban areas in recent months. Last month an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by the Islamic State, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since they took over the country in 2021.

Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew over a year ago, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:51:35 pm
Next Story

‘Pure evil’: Black bird named Derek terrifies locals in UK’s South Yorkshire

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement