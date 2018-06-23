Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
  • Blast in Zimbabwe during President Mnangagwa’s campaign; VP sustains minor injuries

Blast in Zimbabwe during President Mnangagwa’s campaign; VP sustains minor injuries

By: AP | Harare | Updated: June 23, 2018 8:09:34 pm
zimbabwe, political turmoil, Robert Mugabe, political drama, Emmerson Mnangagwa, zimbabwe military, indian express, express online, world news An explosion rocked the stadium where President Mnangagwa was addressing a rally. (Reuters File photo)

Zimbabwe state media said an explosion rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a campaign rally Saturday. The Zimbabwe Herald reported that the president was not hurt and was evacuated from the scene however, Vice President Chiwenga and his wife sustained minor injuries.

A presidential spokesman told the newspaper that Mnangagwa is now at a state house in the city of Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month’s election. Spokesman George Charamba says investigations are underway and points out that there have been “multiple attempts” on Mnangagwa’s life over the years.

Mnangagwa took power in November after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure. The July 30 vote is the first without Mugabe since independence in 1980.

