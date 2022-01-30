Black women in law feel pride and frustration ahead of court nominee

Alisia Adamson Profit, a Black woman who has practiced law for more than a dozen years in central Florida, walked into a courtroom one morning in June for a pretrial hearing, just as she had done countless times.

But this time was different. A court deputy asked Profit — and none of the other lawyers in the courtroom, all of whom were white — for her identification.

It wasn’t the first time she felt singled out as part of a tiny universe of Black women judges and lawyers.

“It’s the idea that somehow I don’t belong here,” said Profit, a former public defender who founded a criminal defense firm based in Orlando, Florida.

As President Joe Biden prepares to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, members of the small, elite group of Black women lawyers and judges are reflecting about their place in their profession and watching with complicated emotions.

By some estimates, they represent perhaps just 2% of the nation’s 1.3 million lawyers.

Many say they have experienced discrimination or been second-guessed. At times, they have felt dismissed by others in the legal world.

Knowing how isolating that can be, older Black women, many of whom were the first in their families to go to law school, described an instinctive urge to mentor younger Black women. And despite the challenges, they described still loving the law and doing what they considered their dream jobs.

Now, for the first time in their lives, someone who looks like them — and probably experienced similar career challenges — could ascend to the Supreme Court and rule on issues foundational to American lives, from voting and abortion rights to health care and affirmative action.

“Finally. We now have the possibility of a Supreme Court that would look more like America,” said Kara Beverly, 39, an employment lawyer who now works as an equity compliance investigator at Johns Hopkins University.

Biden’s vow to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court has launched conversations across the country about what that would mean. Many see the president’s promise as a significant step toward overdue representation, closely following the victorious ascent of another Black woman lawyer, Kamala Harris, to the vice presidency.

But along with that excitement is frustration that it has taken more than two centuries for this moment to arrive. And Black women in the legal community are bracing for the possibility that the yet-to-be-named nominee will be judged unfairly as an affirmative action appointment.

In the hours after the announcement that Justice Stephen Breyer would be retiring, Angela Groves, a civil rights attorney in Washington, D.C., and her mother, Emanuella Groves, an appellate judge in Ohio, feverishly exchanged text messages about the Supreme Court opening.

Although the two hadn’t had time to speak at length — they were planning to have a long discussion this weekend — they sent each other links to articles about potential nominees.

“When Barack Hussein Obama was elected, that seemed impossible,” said Emanuella Groves, 63. “I think it will be someone probably in their late 40s who hopefully will have a track record of revealing a problem, educating others, have the courage to say no and be able to do it artfully, so we can begin to shift the needle to improve the administration of justice.”

The younger Groves, 32, credited her parents, both of whom were lawyers, with teaching her about social justice and planting the seed that she could follow in their career footsteps. She attended law school at New York University, where she was one of about 60 Black students.

That experience was in stark contrast to that of her mother, who was elected to the 8th District Court of Appeals in Ohio in 2020 after serving as a trial judge in the Cleveland Municipal Court for 18 years. When she was studying at Case Western Reserve School of Law in Cleveland in the late 1970s, she was one of fewer than a dozen Black students, and among only a handful of Black women. She hadn’t grown up around any lawyers and never imagined she would become a judge.

The younger Groves said that it was important to her that the new justice, as a Democratic appointee, would be liberal.

“It is important that we have representation, but that alone is not going to be enough to bring about a more just society,” she said. “It’s important not only that there is a Black woman, but that there’s someone who has a track record of doing work that uplifts and supports Black communities and underserved communities.”

Black women account for an overwhelming majority of all Black law students and are entering the field in greater numbers than ever before, according to the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School, which surveyed Black alumni and tracked the careers of Black women lawyers.

Today, younger law students are finding much of their support online. When Stephanie Goggans, 36, decided to pivot from her 13-year career in the military to the legal profession, she turned to “Black Girls Do Law,” an Instagram account with 30,000 followers, where she found many who looked like her and harbored the same ambitions.

In addition to sharing celebratory photos of graduations and acceptances to law schools and new jobs, the account offers practice tests, study tips and resources to connect with other Black women lawyers and students.

Goggans, who met a Black lawyer for the first time in her life when she was in the U.S. Army, is now in her second year at Cleveland State University’s law school and interning for Emanuella Groves.

“This is hard no matter who you are, but my peers — half of their parents are lawyers so they’ve always known they can do this,” she said of her white counterparts. “When it comes to mentorship: Black women. I have not had an experience where a Black woman made me feel that I couldn’t do this. It’s always been support.”