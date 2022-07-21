scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Bipartisan US Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another January 6

Lawmakers hope to enact a package of election law reforms this year, while the House and Senate are under Democratic control.

By: AP | Washington |
July 21, 2022 7:24:50 am
us capitol, capitol riotsProtestors climbing the Capitol Hill building during the siege on January 6, 2022. (AP Photo)

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump’s failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

The legislation, among other things, would make clear that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in certifying election results, after a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, stormed the US Capitol in a bid to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result.

The action came amid growing evidence from the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 melee that Trump sought to overturn his loss by spreading falsehoods about a rigged election.

Introduced by the group led by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Susan Collins, the two bills address a range of issues, from the handling of election results and presidential transitions to mail-in ballots, election record security and threats against election workers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

“We urge our colleagues in both parties to support these simple, commonsense reforms,” said a statement released by the group of seven Democrats and nine Republicans.

Similar legislation is also being pursued by two Democrats, Senator Richard Durbin and Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, along with independent Senator Angus King. Democrats in the House are also pursuing legislation.

Lawmakers hope to enact a package of election law reforms this year, while the House and Senate are under Democratic control.

“The January 6th commission has added urgency,” King said in a statement welcoming the bipartisan group’s legislation. “This will help build consensus around approaches that will reinforce the seams in the fabric of democracy we’ve seen stretched too thin.”

One bill introduced on Wednesday would reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act by clarifying the appropriate state and federal roles in choosing the president and vice president, and provide clear guidelines on when federal resources can be allocated to eligible presidential candidates.

A second piece of legislation would double federal penalties for those who threaten or intimidate election workers, poll watchers, voters or candidates. It would also seek to improve the handling of mail-in ballots by the US Postal System and states, authorize the federal agency that administers elections and safeguard election records.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
Opinion

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament
Delhi Confidential

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Filmmaker arrested

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement