scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

BioNTech says expect more data on new variant in 2 weeks

🔴 Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to the new variant, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

By: Reuters | Frankfurt |
Updated: November 26, 2021 7:12:49 pm
A new Covid-19 variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng. (AP/File)

BioNTech, the inventor of the western world’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccine, said it expects more laboratory data on a new worrying coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked.

“We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529,” the company, which is in a vaccine alliance with Pfizer, said in a statement when asked to comment.

“We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest. These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally,” it added.

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to the new variant, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement