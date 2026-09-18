Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight brawl caught on camera: Passengers exchange blows mid-air

The footage circulating on social media shows the two men arguing inside the aircraft before exchanging punches. Other passengers can be seen watching the confrontation as the fight escalates. (Screengrab/image enhanced using AI)

Punches were thrown, a T-shirt was torn and panic spread through the cabin as two passengers broke into a fight aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. A video showing the mid-air brawl has gone viral on social media, with cabin crew and fellow passengers eventually stepping in to separate the men.

The incident was reported on a Biman flight between London and Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported. A video shared online shows two male passengers arguing before the confrontation turns physical. At one point, one passenger’s T-shirt appears to be torn during the scuffle.

What does the video show?

The footage circulating on social media shows the two men arguing inside the aircraft before exchanging punches. Other passengers can be seen watching as the confrontation escalates.