Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight brawl caught on camera: Passengers exchange blows mid-air

A video showing two passengers fighting aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has gone viral, with cabin crew and fellow travellers intervening to break up the mid-air brawl.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 03:37 PM IST
The footage circulating on social media shows the two men arguing inside the aircraft before exchanging punches. Other passengers can be seen watching the confrontation as the fight escalates. (Screengrab/image enhanced using AI)The footage circulating on social media shows the two men arguing inside the aircraft before exchanging punches. Other passengers can be seen watching the confrontation as the fight escalates. (Screengrab/image enhanced using AI)
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Punches were thrown, a T-shirt was torn and panic spread through the cabin as two passengers broke into a fight aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. A video showing the mid-air brawl has gone viral on social media, with cabin crew and fellow passengers eventually stepping in to separate the men.

The incident was reported on a Biman flight between London and Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported. A video shared online shows two male passengers arguing before the confrontation turns physical. At one point, one passenger’s T-shirt appears to be torn during the scuffle.

What does the video show?

The footage circulating on social media shows the two men arguing inside the aircraft before exchanging punches. Other passengers can be seen watching as the confrontation escalates.

 

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The exact reason for the argument has not been established. No information was immediately available on whether either passenger was injured or whether any law-enforcement action had been taken.

A passenger identified as Uddin Alim said on Facebook that he had been travelling on the flight and witnessed the incident. Alim said he was on the Biman flight on September 16 and described the incident as frightening, particularly because children and elderly passengers were on board.

What did Biman Bangladesh Airlines say?

Biman Bangladesh Airlines general manager (public relations) Mahbubuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune that he was initially unaware of the incident.

“I am not aware of the matter yet. I am looking into it,” he said.

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Some reports claimed that the incident occurred on September 17 on a flight from Sylhet to London.

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