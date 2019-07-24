Toggle Menu
Bill giving Venezuelans protected status failing in US Househttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/bill-giving-venezuelans-protected-status-failing-in-us-house-5847209/

Bill giving Venezuelans protected status failing in US House

A total of 154 Republicans have voted against the measure, denying it the support of two-thirds of the chamber's 435 voting members, a benchmark required for legislation considered under a procedure used to quickly pass non-controversial bills and known as ``suspension of the rules.''

Bill giving Venezuelans protected status failing in US House
A corresponding TPS has not moved forward in the Senate since it was introduced in February.

A bill that seeks to protect thousands of Venezuelan citizens currently living in the United States from deportation by granting them Temporary Protected Status is failing in the House of Representatives.

A total of 154 Republicans have voted against the measure, denying it the support of two-thirds of the chamber’s 435 voting members, a benchmark required for legislation considered under a procedure used to quickly pass non-controversial bills and known as “suspension of the rules.”

A corresponding TPS has not moved forward in the Senate since it was introduced in February.

TPS is granted to people from countries ravaged by natural disasters or war and lets them remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabul seeks clarification on Trump talk of wiping out Afghanistan
2 South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list
3 40 militant groups were operating in Pakistan: Imran Khan