Bill Gates reveals how Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him over secret affairs

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a US congressional committee that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pressure and blackmail him using information about his extramarital affairs after their relationship had ended. Gates made the remarks during a closed-door appearance before the House Oversight Committee as part of a broader investigation into the handling of the Epstein case, according to Reuters.

‘Used my infidelities as leverage’

In a prepared statement reviewed by new agency Reuters, Gates said Epstein tried to use knowledge of his affairs, along with what he described as “many lies”, to pressure him into re-establishing contact. Gates told lawmakers that the affairs had “nothing to do” with his interactions with Epstein and were deeply painful for his family. He said the effort to pressure him was unsuccessful.