Bill Gates reveals how Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him over secret affairs

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a US congressional committee that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epsteinattempted to pressure and blackmail him using information about his extramarital affairs after their relationship had ended. Gates made the remarks during a closed-door appearance before the House Oversight Committee as part of a broader investigation into the handling of the Epstein case, according to Reuters.
‘Used my infidelities as leverage’
In a prepared statement reviewed by new agency Reuters, Gates said Epstein tried to use knowledge of his affairs, along with what he described as “many lies”, to pressure him into re-establishing contact. Gates told lawmakers that the affairs had “nothing to do” with his interactions with Epstein and were deeply painful for his family. He said the effort to pressure him was unsuccessful.
Gates calls the relationship a ‘grave error’
Gates reiterated that his association with Epstein was a “grave error in judgment”. According to Reuters, Gates said he initially met Epstein in the hope that the financier could help raise money for global health and philanthropic initiatives, but later concluded that Epstein could not deliver on those promises and ended contact.
Questions over meetings and donations
According to The New York Times, Gates met Epstein several times after the financier’s 2008 conviction, including meetings in New York and discussions involving philanthropy. The newspaper reported that Gates later described those interactions as a mistake and acknowledged that he had underestimated the reputational risks associated with maintaining contact with Epstein.
Testimony before congressional panel
Reuters reported that Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee as lawmakers examined Epstein’s network and the handling of investigations into his activities. During the testimony, Gates said Epstein attempted to use personal information against him after their relationship ended. He also maintained that his interactions with Epstein were related to philanthropic interests and that he severed ties when it became clear that Epstein could not support those efforts.
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