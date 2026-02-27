Bill Clinton to testify before Congress on Epstein ties

Bill Clinton, however, flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office, and a tranche of millions of ​documents ​released by the Justice Department includes photos of ⁠him with women whose faces are redacted. (AP Photo)

Former President Bill Clinton is due to testify on Friday behind closed doors to a congressional panel about his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in what could be a tense confrontation between the former Democratic leader and President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans. Clinton’s testimony, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), follows that of his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on ⁠Thursday that ​she does not remember ever meeting Epstein and had nothing to share about his sex crimes.

Bill Clinton, however, flew on Epstein’s plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office, and a tranche of millions of ​documents ​released by the Justice Department includes photos of ⁠him with women whose faces are redacted. He has denied wrongdoing and expressed regret for his association.