‘Did nothing wrong, saw nothing’: Bill Clinton denies knowledge of abuse by Epstein in deposition

Bill Clinton maintained that he had limited knowledge of Epstein and was unaware of any sexual abuse. (File photo)

Former US President Bill Clinton told members of Congress on Friday that he “did nothing wrong” and saw no signs of abuse by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as he began a closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York.

The testimony marks the first time a former US president has been compelled to give a deposition before Congress.

The session came a day after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared before lawmakers for her own deposition.

The deposition is part of an ongoing inquiry led by the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by Republican Rep. James Comer.