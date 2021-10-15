scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalised, says media

CNN said that the 75-year-old Bill Clinton was in the intensive care unit.

By: Reuters | Washington |
October 15, 2021 7:08:19 am
Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalised on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems

