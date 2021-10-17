scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Former US President Bill Clinton leaves hospital, will return to New York

By: Reuters | California |
Updated: October 17, 2021 10:43:08 pm
Former US President Bill Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection, live video showed.

Clinton, 75, will return to New York and remain on antibiotics, Dr. Alpesh Amin, who had been overseeing his care at the hospital, said in a statement released by Clinton’s spokesman.

His fever and white blood cell count have normalized, Amin added.

The former president had been in California for an event for his foundation and was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue and being admitted on Tuesday.

He left the medical center accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The two-term president, who has had previous heart problems, held the White House from 1993 to 2001.

