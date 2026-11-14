Who is Bilal Kazi, Indian student jailed for 30 years in UK for grooming 70 girls online? Youngest victim was 10



A 27-year-old Indian national who posed as a teenage boy to groom and sexually exploit girls online was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a UK court on Friday. Bilal Kazi was convicted after pleading guilty to multiple child sexual abuse offences involving victims across the country.

But the scale of the investigation into Kazi, described by British authorities as a “serial online groomer”, goes beyond the offences that first brought him to police attention.

BREAKING: An Indian student who used the internet to groom and exploit 70 girls from across the UK has been jailed for at least 30 years with eight years on licence. Sky’s @ShingiMararike is in Chester and has the details on Bilal Kazi’s crimes. https://t.co/PUEm0RADdb https://t.co/ydGrrLaGEX — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2026



Who is Bilal Kazi?

Kazi, who is from Mumbai, was pursuing a PhD in chemistry in the UK. Sky News reported, adding that he had studied in Chester before transferring to Birmingham University.

He was living at an address in Birmingham when he was sentenced at Chester Crown Court. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kazi was already a registered sex offender and was subject to a Sexual Risk Order when he committed some of the offences.

How did he target girls online?

According to Cheshire Constabulary, Kazi used social media and gaming platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox and Wink, to approach girls. He posed as a white British teenage boy called “Reece”, using photographs of an unidentified boy to make his online identity appear genuine.

He would build relationships with his victims, making them believe they were communicating with a boy of their own age. Once he gained their trust, he manipulated them into sending explicit photographs and videos and pressured some into recording sexual acts.

Story continues below this ad

When victims refused to comply with further demands, he threatened to share material they had already sent him, police said.

The CPS said Kazi exploited the trust he had built with the girls and threatened to distribute explicit images to others to force them to comply.

70 victims identified across 28 UK police forces

The investigation began after a girl reported Kazi to Derbyshire Police in November 2021. She had started speaking to him on Snapchat when she was 13, believing he was the same age.

According to Cheshire Constabulary, the girl told Kazi in July 2021 that she wanted to remain friends and no longer wished to send him images. He responded abusively, claimed she was his property and threatened to circulate the material she had previously shared.

Story continues below this ad

Her Snapchat account was subsequently hacked, and the content was sent to her friends. The case was taken over by Cheshire Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team in May 2022 after enquiries established that Kazi’s last known address was in Chester.

Police later discovered that he had left the country. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport in July 2023 after returning to the UK.

Investigators seized and examined his mobile phone, uncovering evidence of a much wider pattern of offending. Cheshire Constabulary said officers identified 180 potential victims. Further enquiries led to 70 girls, aged between 11 and 17 at the time of the offending, being identified across 28 of the UK’s 45 police forces.

The youngest victim in the case was 10, according to the CPS.

Story continues below this ad

What sentence did Bilal Kazi receive?

Kazi was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by an additional eight years on extended licence, at Chester Crown Court on November 13.

The CPS said its Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit presented evidence gathered by investigators in Cheshire and the West Midlands. Kazi also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

Martin McRobb, a specialist prosecutor at the CPS, said Kazi had acted with “absolute ruthlessness” in grooming, manipulating and exploiting vulnerable girls.

Detective Constable Georgia Hughes of Cheshire Constabulary described the investigation as a “truly mammoth” operation, involving significant resources and coordination across police forces.

Story continues below this ad

The force said officers had visited all 70 identified victims and offered them the opportunity to disclose their experiences. The investigation is among the largest online child sexual abuse cases handled by Cheshire Constabulary’s specialist team.

(With inputs from agencies)