Biden’s dog Major involved in second biting incident

This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. (AP File)

US President Joe Biden’s dog was involved in a second biting incident this month, according to the White House.

Major, the President’s three-year-old rescue german shepherd, was walking in the White House South Lawns when he nipped a National Park Service Employee. The employee immediately received attention from the White House medical unit and returned to work without injury.

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary said that Major was adjusting to his new surroundings and his reaction was “out of an abundance of caution.”

The first couple has two dogs, Major and twelve-year-old Champ, who is also a german shepherd. Champ had spent some time in the White House when Biden was the vice-president. The couple adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

Major had returned to the White House just the week before following his first biting incident that caused a minor injury to a US Secret Service Employee on March 8. He was sent away to Biden’s Delaware home after the incident. It was reported that Major had been undergoing training during his days away from the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said that the canine is “getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people”. She added that Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person.

After the March 8 incident, President Biden in an interview to the ABC News said Major was “a sweet dog” and most people at the White House love him. Biden had said that the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people who he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and (Major) moves to protect.”

Currently, both Major and Champ have been moved to the Biden’s home in Delaware as the first couple is away for a few days.