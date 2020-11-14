Biden wins Georgia presidential race, Trump wins North Carolina

NBC News called Biden the “apparent winner” in Georgia due to the ongoing recount, while calling Trump the winner in North Carolina.

Two news networks have projected that Joe Biden will win the presidential election in Georgia and President Donald Trump will win North Carolina, the last two state races to be called.

NBC News called Biden the “apparent winner” in Georgia due to the ongoing recount, while calling Trump the winner in North Carolina. ABC News also projected Biden as the winner in Georgia. Both networks’ projections would give Biden 306 electors, far above the 270 needed to win, to 232 for Trump.

Despite Biden’s comfortable margin in the Electoral College, Trump has refused to concede, mounting legal challenges in several states to try to stop the counting or disqualify certain groups of ballots and calling for a recount in Georgia.

The legal challenges have largely failed in cases that would affect the vote counts, and recounts typically only change the tally by a few hundred votes, far below Biden’s margin of victory.

