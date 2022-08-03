Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

Updated: August 3, 2022 4:11:46 pm
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.
The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement. Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after a rebound case of COVID-19, will sign the executive order as he helps launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the officials said.
The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade.
Subscriber Only Stories
One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.
Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
One word a day – AstrobeePremium
Latest News
Kareena Kapoor responds to reports she demanded Rs 12 cr to play Sita: ‘I was never offered the role’
Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
Man poses as gay to rob techie in Bengaluru, 3 held
Agra: Govt school principal held for siphoning off Rs 11 crore of midday meal scheme
Politics of freebies: All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassures nervous co-actor Kang Tae-oh during romantic scenes: ‘Don’t think you can’t do it’
Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws from SC his plea seeking suspension of sentence in custodial death case
Divyenndu Sharma: ‘Never learnt anything from Kartik Aaryan, I have taught him’
All about immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood disorder Mandy Moore suffers from
Rishi Sunak pledges crackdown on Islamist extremism By Aditi Khanna
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result this week; answer key soon
SC’s PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order ‘dangerous’, seek review