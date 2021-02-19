Biden to pledge $4 billion to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting Friday

The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a coronavirus vaccination program for poorer countries in hopes of prying loose bigger donations from other governments, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will use his first meeting with leaders of Group of Seven advanced economies on Friday to announce an immediate $2 billion donation to the COVAX program co-led by the World Health Organization, officials said. COVAX aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The United States will provide the remaining $2 billion over the next two years as other nations fulfill and make their own pledges, the officials said.

“We want to turn this into a way to translate $2 billion into several billion dollars, up to at least $15 billion,” said one of the officials, estimating the total amount needed for the global vaccination drive.