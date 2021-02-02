Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. (Reuters/File)

U.S. President Joe Biden will maintain tariffs on aluminium imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing Donald Trump’s move to end the levies on his last day as president, the White House said on Monday.

Trump said on Jan. 20 he would exempt UAE from a 10% tariff imposed on most aluminium imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminium imports.

The exemption was due to go into effect on Wednesday.

“I consider it is necessary and appropriate in light of our national security interests to maintain, at this time, the tariff treatment applied to aluminium article imports from the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a proclamation released by the White House on Monday.