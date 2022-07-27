Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’

July 27, 2022 8:07:06 pm
President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.
That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.
In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday. Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
This video about evolution of Michael Jackson’s face has netizens divided
Craving for food in the middle of the night? Here’s how to curb the urge
Artist creates largest underwater portrait of Kargil war hero, sets world record. Watch video
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
16 Maharashtra districts record weekly Covid positivity rate higher than state average
As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image
Zubair seeks return of devices, HC gives Delhi Police 4 weeks to respond
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during Covid lockdown
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav plays the protective older brother as he shields sister Nitara from paparazzi. Watch
Stephen Constantine returns to Indian football as Emami East Bengal head coach
‘Monkeypox is more than a wake-up call. It is about epidemic and pandemic preparedness as a matter of policy’
Chennai: HC restrains civic body from collecting hiked property tax