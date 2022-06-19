scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.

By: AP | Delaware |
June 19, 2022 8:04:36 am
Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn’t hurt in the tumble.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.

President Joe Biden, surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.

The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

