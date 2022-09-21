scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Biden set to announce $2.9 billion in food security at UN

The United States has strengthened its focus on food security since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine worsened a global food crisis that was already fueled by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (AP)

President Joe Biden will announce $2.9 billion in additional US funding to combat global food insecurity when he speaks to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, the White House said.

The new money builds on $6.9 billion in US food security funding already committed this year, the White House said. Biden is also expected to deliver a rebuke of Russia’s war in Ukraine when he gives a speech at the United Nations in New York.

The United Nations has said the conflict has pushed another 47 million people into “acute hunger.”

Biden’s announcement comes as the United States and Western allies compete with Russia for diplomatic influence. The United States has acknowledged that some countries are concerned the Ukraine war had drawn global attention away from other crises.

“This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 08:35:49 pm
