Joe Biden gives Vladimir Putin custom aviator sunglasses

Thursday, June 17, 2021
By: AP |
Updated: June 17, 2021 9:23:44 am
US president Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses at the end of his closing press conference during the US - Russia summit in Geneva (AP)

President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin with a gift, bestowing his counterpart with a pair of custom aviator sunglasses.

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he’s sometimes parodied over them. He notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The custom aviators are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots, the White House said, announcing the gifts after Biden and Putin concluded their summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Biden-Putin summit, Biden-Putin talks, US-Russia ties, US-Russia relations, world news, Indian express President Joe Biden of the U.S. and President Vladimir Putin of Russia just before the start of their meeting in the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

The U.S. leader also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.

