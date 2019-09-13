Biden clashes with Warren, Sanders on healthcare in Democratic 2020 debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden clashed with progressive challengers Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on healthcare in a debate on Thursday, defending Obamacare and accusing them of not being honest about the cost of their plans.

Advertising

Biden, who served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, said he would build on Obama’s landmark healthcare law and accused Warren and Sanders of wanting to tear it down with their support for Medicare for All, a government-run healthcare plan that would eliminate private insurance.

“I know that the senator says she’s for Bernie. Well I’m for Barack. I think Obamacare worked,” Biden said. “This is about candor, honesty, big ideas.”

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, who has moved into second behind Biden in opinion polls of the Democratic race to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, praised Obama’s healthcare efforts.

“Now the question is how best can we improve on it,” she said, adding that under Medicare for All, those at the top would pay more but the middle class would pay less. Sanders, who sponsored the Medicare for All plan in the U.S. Senate, said the plan based on the existing government-run Medicare program for Americans 65 and older was the most cost-effective approach. Some analysts have estimated his plan would cost $32 trillion over a decade.

Advertising

The battle over healthcare has been the biggest area of disagreement in the Democratic race, with candidates battling on how to improve on Obamacare. Biden said his plan would give Americans more options, including staying with their plans if they like them.

“I’ve never actually met anybody who likes their health insurance company,” Warren responded. Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro accused Biden of flip-flopping in his description of his own plan.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden, 76, who is known for being prone to gaffes and has faced questions about his age.

When Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, noted the exchange was what people did not like about politicians, Castro shot back: “That’s called an election.” U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also tried to calm things down, noting: “A house divided cannot stand,” borrowing from a famous speech by Abraham Lincoln.

The debate featured the top 10 candidates for the party’s presidential nomination sharing a stage for the first time. The previous two Democratic debates in June and July were split over two nights.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang opened the debate by promising to give $1,000 a month to 10 Americans for the next year, calling it a “freedom dividend.” The offer drew laughs from a few other contenders. “It’s original, I’ll give you that,” Buttigieg said.

The first two rounds of debates also were contentious, as Biden came under repeated attacks for his record on race and criminal justice reform and his views on healthcare.

But several of the candidates tried to emphasize their areas of agreement and turn their criticism toward Trump. Biden praised former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke for his work after a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, drawing a sustained ovation from the debate crowd.

The sharp bickering during the first two rounds of the debates dismayed some Democrats, who have urged the candidates to rein in their attacks and focus on laying out their own affirmative agendas.