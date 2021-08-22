scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees, say officials

An official said civilian aircrafts would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.

By: Reuters | Washington |
August 22, 2021 8:32:40 am
Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul: Western officialAn aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. Afghanistan. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden’s administration has told US airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a “warning order” was issued to carriers on Friday telling the companies they could be used, but no decision had been made.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.

