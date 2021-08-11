Bhutan town emerges from 4-month lockdown after administering second Covid doses

Bhutan’s border town of Phuentsholing came out of the nearly four-month strict lockdown on Tuesday after administering both doses of Covid vaccines to its residents.

Phuentsholing, according to Tenzing Lamsang, Editor of The Bhutanese Newspaper, went into lockdown on April 16 and came out of it on August 10.

The record for the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown will go to Bhutan’s border town of Phuentsholing which was put under more than 100 days of lockdown to combat COVID-19. Went into lockdown on April 16th & only lifted on 10th August after second dose. Pic: Sangay Tenzing pic.twitter.com/etImlSXC7Y — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) August 11, 2021

The country’s health ministry had in late July announced that Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible adult population within a week.

A health bulletin update by the Royal Government of Bhutan stated that it had vaccinated 90.2 per cent of the eligible population with both doses of the vaccine during the drive held between July 20 to 26. Overall, 61.8 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.

In April, the country had similarly raced ahead of the world in vaccinating 93 per cent of its adult population with the first dose. As many as 1,200 vaccination centres were set up to inoculate over 64% of the country’s adult population with the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.