scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read

Bhutan town emerges from 4-month lockdown after administering second Covid doses

Phuentsholing went into lockdown on April 16 and came out of it on August 10 after the people of the town were vaccinated with the second dose.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 10:48:03 pm
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo: Twitter/@UNICEFBhutan)

Bhutan’s border town of Phuentsholing came out of the nearly four-month strict lockdown on Tuesday after administering both doses of Covid vaccines to its residents.

Phuentsholing, according to Tenzing Lamsang, Editor of The Bhutanese Newspaper, went into lockdown on April 16 and came out of it on August 10.

The country’s health ministry had in late July announced that Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible adult population within a week.

Also Read |Covid-19: Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible population in a week— here’s how

A health bulletin update by the Royal Government of Bhutan stated that it had vaccinated 90.2 per cent of the eligible population with both doses of the vaccine during the drive held between July 20 to 26. Overall, 61.8 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.

In April, the country had similarly raced ahead of the world in vaccinating 93 per cent of its adult population with the first dose. As many as 1,200 vaccination centres were set up to inoculate over 64% of the country’s adult population with the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X