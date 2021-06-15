Bhutan king patrols eastern border areas to keep check on Covid-19 spread

Amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck patrolled the eastern border areas for five days to check illegal crossings that could increase the chances of infection prevent COVID-19. He was also accompanied by Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

In a tweet, Tenzing Lamsang, the President of the Media Association of Bhutan, shared pictures of the king who is taking his 14th or 15th trip to the borders during the pandemic.

Sharing few pictures of the king, Lamsang also added that Wangchuck has rarely been home since the pandemic began, and is busy patrolling and ensuring the safety of his country.

His Majesty The King trekked 5 days in Bhutan’s eastern border areas through forests, rain, high passes & leeches to check on border posts put up to check illegal crossings to prevent COVID-19. This is his 14th or 15th trip since pandemic started. Accompanied by PM this time. pic.twitter.com/bh2acXkSll — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 14, 2021

As per the Reuters dashboard, the country has reported 1,826 infections and 1 coronavirus-related death. It detects close to 17 new infections on average each day.

Earlier in an address to the nation in May, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has expressed concern over the prevailing threat of Covid-19 in the country and said: “We will be wiped out if we can’t control the virus now.”

Tshering reminded people of the threat the pandemic still posed even after a year and half of its emergence in the country, reported Kuensel. “Many in the country thought that after experiencing two episodes of Covid-19 outbreak, the worst was over. The vaccination programme also came as a ray of hope for many,” Lyonchhen said adding “But look where we are today.”

Lyonchhen said that this was because the SARS-CoV-2 virus was fast mutating and it was becoming more transmissible and overwhelming. He said that the country was being slowly surrounded from all corners and if adequate control measures were not put in place and if people did not adhere to the preventive measures, the country would be overwhelmed within no time.