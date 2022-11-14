scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Bezos to give away most of $124 bln wealth during lifetime – CNN

The billionaire has committed $10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were “building the capacity to be able to give away this money”.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received $100 million through the “Bezos Courage & Civility Award”, an honor recognizing leaders who “pursue solutions with courage and civility,” he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10% of the ecommerce giant, along with news organization Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:57:52 pm
