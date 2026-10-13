Bernie Sanders targets Elon Musk over $366 million poll spending amid Ambani’s Jio-Starlink row

Elon Musk’s allegation that powerful business interests are blocking Starlink’s entry into India, in remarks seen as a swipe at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, has put the SpaceX CEO’s India ambitions back in focus. The controversy comes as Musk faces criticism from US Senator Bernie Sanders over his reported $366 million in political spending during the 2026 US midterm election cycle to help President Donald Trump-led Republicans retain control of Congress. Sanders has accused Musk of using his growing wealth to strengthen the political influence of billionaires, calling for an end to what he describes as “oligarchy”.
Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont, called for an end to oligarchy in an X post and linked Musk’s political spending to the trillionaire’s growing wealth after Trump returned to the Oval Office and won the US presidential election in 2024. Sanders argued that reported financial gains that Musk received after Trump’s electoral victory weren’t enough to deter him from spending more to help Republicans get through in the upcoming midterm polls.
Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer & became the world’s 1st trillionaire. But that’s not enough. Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress. STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2026
Sanders wrote, “Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer & became the world’s 1st trillionaire. But that’s not enough. Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress. STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY.”
According to campaign finance records, Musk is likely to become the single biggest political donor in the 2026 US midterm election cycle. In the ongoing electoral cycle that began on January 1, 2025, Musk has spent $366 million.
Since July 2026, at least $276 million has gone to Republican groups and his own super PAC. Notably, the Tesla CEO spent nearly $290 million in the 2024 election cycle, in which Trump won the presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026
Republicans are hoping the significant spending will give the party a boost ahead of the November 3 elections; however, multiple polls have shown that Democrats are in a comfortable position to take the lead in the US Senate and House of Representatives.
Sanders’ criticism of Musk over poll spending comes amid the trillionaire’s allegations that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink’s entry into India’s satellite internet market, apparently referring to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio.
In a post on X, Musk had said, “Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are…This is a crime against the people of India.”