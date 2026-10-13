Bernie Sanders targets Elon Musk over $366 million poll spending amid Ambani’s Jio-Starlink row

US Senator Bernie Sanders's criticism comes amid Elon Musk’s public clash with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s entry into India.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 08:13 PM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 08:13 PM IST
bernie sanders, elon muskSanders, a US Senator from Vermont, called for an end to oligarchy in an X post and linked Musk’s political spending to the trillionaire’s growing wealth. (Photo: AP/ File)

Elon Musk’s allegation that powerful business interests are blocking Starlink’s entry into India, in remarks seen as a swipe at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, has put the SpaceX CEO’s India ambitions back in focus. The controversy comes as Musk faces criticism from US Senator Bernie Sanders over his reported $366 million in political spending during the 2026 US midterm election cycle to help President Donald Trump-led Republicans retain control of Congress. Sanders has accused Musk of using his growing wealth to strengthen the political influence of billionaires, calling for an end to what he describes as “oligarchy”.

Bernie Sanders calls for end to ‘oligarchy’

Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont, called for an end to oligarchy in an X post and linked Musk’s political spending to the trillionaire’s growing wealth after Trump returned to the Oval Office and won the US presidential election in 2024. Sanders argued that reported financial gains that Musk received after Trump’s electoral victory weren’t enough to deter him from spending more to help Republicans get through in the upcoming midterm polls.

Sanders wrote, “Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer & became the world’s 1st trillionaire. But that’s not enough. Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress. STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY.”

Musk’s $366 million political spending

According to campaign finance records, Musk is likely to become the single biggest political donor in the 2026 US midterm election cycle. In the ongoing electoral cycle that began on January 1, 2025, Musk has spent $366 million.

Since July 2026, at least $276 million has gone to Republican groups and his own super PAC. Notably, the Tesla CEO spent nearly $290 million in the 2024 election cycle, in which Trump won the presidential ​election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Can Musk’s spending help Republicans retain Congress?

Republicans are hoping the significant spending will give the party a boost ahead of the November 3 elections; however, multiple polls have shown that Democrats are in a comfortable position to take the lead in the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Sanders-Musk clash extends to India’s Starlink market

Sanders’ criticism of Musk over poll spending comes amid the trillionaire’s allegations that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink’s entry into India’s satellite internet market, apparently referring to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio.

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In a post on X, Musk had said, “Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are…This is a crime against the people of India.”

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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