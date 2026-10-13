Bernie Sanders targets Elon Musk over $366 million poll spending amid Ambani’s Jio-Starlink row

Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont, called for an end to oligarchy in an X post and linked Musk’s political spending to the trillionaire’s growing wealth. (Photo: AP/ File)

Elon Musk’s allegation that powerful business interests are blocking Starlink’s entry into India, in remarks seen as a swipe at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, has put the SpaceX CEO’s India ambitions back in focus. The controversy comes as Musk faces criticism from US Senator Bernie Sanders over his reported $366 million in political spending during the 2026 US midterm election cycle to help President Donald Trump-led Republicans retain control of Congress. Sanders has accused Musk of using his growing wealth to strengthen the political influence of billionaires, calling for an end to what he describes as “oligarchy”.

Bernie Sanders calls for end to ‘oligarchy’

Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont, called for an end to oligarchy in an X post and linked Musk’s political spending to the trillionaire’s growing wealth after Trump returned to the Oval Office and won the US presidential election in 2024. Sanders argued that reported financial gains that Musk received after Trump’s electoral victory weren’t enough to deter him from spending more to help Republicans get through in the upcoming midterm polls.