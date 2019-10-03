Bernie Sanders’ heart procedure highlights age as campaign issue

(Written by Sydney Ember and Jonathan Martin)

Sen. Bernie Sanders was hospitalized and treated for blockage of an artery, his campaign said on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel his events in the coming days and casting uncertainty over a candidacy already struggling to win new voters and to improve his standing in the polls.

As of Wednesday evening, Sanders, 78, was still recovering in the hospital in Las Vegas, where he arrived a day earlier for a series of campaign events. Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser to the senator, said he had experienced “some chest discomfort” at an event Tuesday night; a medical evaluation found blockage in one artery, and two stents were inserted.”

Sanders’ episode is likely to intensify the focus on age in the Democratic race, even as much of the public debate has centered on policies like health care and immigration. The three leading Democratic candidates, as well as the president they are vying to challenge, are all in their 70s. One of those Democrats, Joe Biden, 76, has drawn his own age-related scrutiny because of his sometimes rambling discourses and uneven answers in debates.

At the same time, Democratic voters and officials have been divided over whether it is time to make way for a younger candidate who represents generational change in the party.

Campaign aides did not provide any further information about Sanders’ episode and they have not said whether he had had a heart attack or whether he was just experiencing chest pain. Throughout the day, Sanders’ top advisers remained guarded, telling other staff members little, even as some supporters sought to project optimism both in private conversations and on Twitter.

Late Wednesday afternoon, however, Sanders posted a tweet thanking his well wishers and using the incident as an opportunity to plug his signature policy proposal, “Medicare for All.”

Inserting stents into arteries is common in the United States — there are at least 600,000 such procedures a year, perhaps almost 1 million. It is usually uncomplicated, and patients return home within a day or two. Still, it is unclear when Sanders will return to the campaign trail or whether he will be able to participate in the next Democratic debate, on Oct. 15 in Columbus, Ohio.

The episode could upend the still-fluid Democratic race and prove to be a setback for Sanders, who has largely avoided scrutiny of his age and his health. And it will increase pressure on him and his rivals to release detailed medical records going into a primary in which Democratic voters are desperate to find a candidate capable of defeating President Donald Trump.

Sanders, Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who is 70, have all said they would release their medical records before the first voting starts in February.

When Sanders returns to the campaign, he may find what was already his biggest challenge to be all the more difficult: finding new converts to his mission.

“I do think this makes it harder for him to persuade new supporters to come into his column because this will at least be in the back of people’s minds,” said Erik Smith, a longtime Democratic strategist.

Throughout the primary, Sanders has aggressively tried to dispel concerns about whether his advancing age makes him the best messenger for the Democratic Party. He has pursued a blistering campaign schedule often characterized by multiple stops every day, and has been loath to take days off from the trail.

The setback with his heart also comes amid something of a political slump for Sanders in his second run for the presidency. He has continued to raise substantial amounts of money from his dedicated supporters — on Tuesday, his campaign celebrated an impressive third-quarter fundraising haul of $25.3 million — but he has proved unable to expand his base beyond those enthusiasts. In recent weeks, he had shaken up his Iowa and New Hampshire staffs in an effort to jump-start his candidacy in the first two nominating states, where he has fallen behind Biden and Warren.

Sanders’ campaign said he began experiencing chest pain during a campaign event on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, where he had traveled for a series of appearances. He had visited an outdoor memorial in Las Vegas that is dedicated to victims of the city’s 2017 mass shooting and hosted a grassroots fundraiser at the Shiraz restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner, Raja Majid, said in a phone interview Wednesday that Sanders spoke to a crowd he estimated at about 250 people. As Sanders began taking questions from the audience, he asked a staff member for a chair, an unusual request from a candidate who typically stands or paces onstage. “It’s been a long day here,” he said as he sat.

On Wednesday, Weaver spoke only in general terms about Sanders’ prognosis.

“Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” he said in the statement. “He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders was to travel to California and Iowa later this week.

Sanders’ allies quickly downplayed his procedure. RoseAnn DeMoro, a former leader of a nurse’s union and longtime Sanders surrogate, said “there are numerous presidents who have had heart problems and heart problems far worse” than what Sanders underwent Wednesday, adding that a stent “can improve one’s health.”

Yet many Democratic voters have expressed discomfort with nominating a candidate in their 70s. A Pew survey in May indicated that only 3% of Democratic voters believed the best age range for a president to be in was in their 70s. Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they preferred a president in their 50s.

“I’m not an ageist, and I never have been, but as I get older I realize the limitations of getting older, and I can’t even begin to imagine the strain of being President of the United States,” said Steve Horner, 68, a retired special education teacher from Las Vegas who travels with a portable oxygen unit to help him breathe.

“I think it does matter, I think it really does,” added Horner, who said he had not picked a candidate yet.

Others said acknowledged that age was an issue, but not the only one, or even the preeminent one.

“Would I prefer someone who is younger? Yes, but it’s not our top thing,” Elizabeth Bennett, 54, said at a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. On the campaign trail, each of the three septuagenarian Democrats has sought to project an image of good health, with Warren making a point to jog to the stage of her campaign events and Biden running through parades.

The onetime captain of his high school track team, Sanders has done the same. He pitched in the softball game his campaign staged over the summer on Iowa’s “Field of Dreams,” and his aides have released other images of him playing catch or basketball.

Sanders’ voter events are usually high-energy affairs, where he regales enthusiastic crowds with his calls for “Medicare for all” and rails against the corporate and Washington elite. In recent weeks, he has struggled with a hoarse voice that emerged during a swing through Iowa and Colorado and then worsened heading into the last debate in mid-September. He subsequently canceled several events last month to “rest his voice” but then returned to the campaign trail.

In March, he hit his head on the edge of a glass shower door, requiring seven stitches.

The Sanders campaign had planned to go on air with his first television ads of the campaign this week in Iowa, announcing a two-week $1.3 million buy on Tuesday. His campaign said on Wednesday that it was postponing those ads.

The procedure Sanders had is generally not considered dangerous.

Stents are tiny metal tube-shaped cages used to widen arteries in which blood flow has become impeded. They are inserted into coronary arteries when patients are suffering from angina, pain that results from clogged vessels, or heart attacks, in which blood flow is completely blocked.

“The prognosis is very good,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, chief academic officer of Heart and Vascular Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. “Most patients are home the next day and back to work very quickly.” He said he did not see it as an impediment to returning to the campaign trail.

But Dr. Gilbert Tang, a heart surgeon at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, sounded a note of caution. The risks depend on which artery was blocked, he said: “We don’t know what the anatomy looks like and what kind of stent at what location.” But, he added, if Sanders’ heart was not damaged, he should make a full recovery.

Sanders has not yet released his medical records though he has vowed to do so. During his first presidential run, he released a letter from his doctor declaring that he was in “very good health.” The letter stated that Sanders had suffered several ailments during his life, including gout, diverticulitis, superficial skin cancers and laryngitis from acid reflux. The letter also said Sanders had normal readings for blood pressure, pulse and blood count and that he had no history of cardiovascular disease.

Not long after news of Sanders’ hospitalization emerged, several of his rivals for the Democratic nomination sent good wishes his way.

“Glad to hear my friend @BernieSanders is doing well and in good spirits — wishing him a speedy recovery,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote on Twitter.

Warren began an appearance in Las Vegas on Wednesday by bringing up Sanders. “I know everyone here wishes him well, wants to see him strong and back on the trail as soon as possible,” she said.