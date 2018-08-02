Bermuda triangle mystery solved? Experts claim ‘rogue waves’ behind disappearances

Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the region between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives and dozens of ships/planes in the last century itself. (File) Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the region between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives and dozens of ships/planes in the last century itself. (File)

The mystery of Bermuda Triangle – a 5,00,000 km square patch in the Atlantic Ocean – has baffled many for decades. At least 75 planes and hundreds of ships have reportedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances while crossing the Bermuda Triangle. This has also given birth to a number of conspiracy theories including that of sub-sea pyramids to hexagonal clouds and alien bases.

Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the region between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda has reportedly claimed the lives of 1,000 people in the last 100 years.

Now, a Channel 5 documentary claims that these mysterious disappearances could have been caused by 100 feet ‘rogue waves’.

What are rogue waves?

Scientists often refer rogue waves as ‘extreme storm waves’. These waves can reach a height of up to 100 feet and are very spontaneous. Rogue waves were first observed in 1997 by a satellite off the coast of South Africa, The Sun reported.

“The waves are more than twice the size of surrounding waves, are very unpredictable, and often come unexpectedly from directions.” Daily Mail quoted National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in its report.

In the channel 5 documentary, “The Bermuda Triangle Enigma”, researchers re-created the monster water surges by using indoor stimulators.

The Southampton-based research team built a model of the USS Cyclops which went missing in 1918 claiming 300 lives. The Cyclops was a 542-feet vessel which was used to ferry fuel during World War 1 and vanished while on its way from Bahia to Baltimore in 1918.

No evidence of the wreckage or the 306 member crew has ever been found. Some experts argue that the Cyclops met with a supernatural end. Possibly the biggest loss in US Naval history, the ship could have disappeared anywhere and not necessarily in the Triangle itself.

“The infamous area in the Atlantic can see three massive storms coming together from different directions – the perfect conditions for a rogue wave”, DailyMail quoted an ocean and earth scientist, Dr Simon Boxall, as saying. He further added that such waves could even snap the Cyclops in two.

Another scientist, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, told News.com.au that according to Lloyds of London and US Coast Guard, the number of planes which go missing in Bermuda Triangle is just like everywhere in the world. Yet, the Bermuda Triangle remains a mysterious place with a high number of disappearances.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) agrees with Krusnelnicki and said that Bermuda Triangle has the same degree of air and sea traffic like any other place. ‘The ocean has always been a mysterious place to humans, and when foul weather or poor navigation is involved, it can be a very deadly place,’ the NOAA told DailyMail.

